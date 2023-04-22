First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Up 6.8% in March

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,156,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 124.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 65,221 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 87.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 54,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 841.4% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46,296 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FYT opened at $44.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $188.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.37.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

