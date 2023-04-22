Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,999,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,141 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.68% of Zoom Video Communications worth $338,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 202,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 59,319 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 177,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $472,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,659.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,393 shares of company stock worth $6,538,868 in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. MKM Partners cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.52. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

