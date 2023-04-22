Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,230,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,228,246 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of ASE Technology worth $139,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in ASE Technology by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 14.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 17.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.