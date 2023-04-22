Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $200.75 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,324,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,679 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Southern Copper worth $200,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. UBS Group upped their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

