Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 3.10% of Meritage Homes worth $104,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 14.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.04. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Featured Articles

