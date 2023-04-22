Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,197,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,297 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Carrier Global worth $214,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

