Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,303,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142,606 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $256,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $85.73 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $111.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

