Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Down 9.3% in March

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 114,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $340.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

About Five Star Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

