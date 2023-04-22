Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Down 9.3% in March

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 114,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FSBC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $340.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp
About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Star Bancorp (FSBC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.