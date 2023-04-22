Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PFD opened at $10.21 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $154,000.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.