Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
