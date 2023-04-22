Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

