Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

FLC opened at $14.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $20.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

