Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE FLC opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $20.14.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.