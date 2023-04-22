Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE FLC opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $20.14.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
