FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 802,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on FMC from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

FMC Stock Up 0.1 %

FMC stock opened at $123.22 on Friday. FMC has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $136.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.19.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,506,576,000 after purchasing an additional 99,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,062,000 after purchasing an additional 209,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FMC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

