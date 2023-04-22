Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at National Bank Financial

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FMCXF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Foran Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTC:FMCXF opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. Foran Mining has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.