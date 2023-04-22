Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Kelly Rodriques Sells 64,018 Shares

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 64,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $107,550.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,135,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,306,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Kelly Rodriques sold 50,202 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $76,307.04.

Forge Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Forge Global stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $255.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 26.59% and a negative net margin of 161.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGE. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forge Global by 479.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 395,881 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Forge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Forge Global by 4,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 319,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Forge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. 13.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Forge Global in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Forge Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

