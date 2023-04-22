Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives $17.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

FOJCY opened at $3.20 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.0557 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Fortum Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

