Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.84.
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
Shares of FRU opened at C$15.09 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$11.66 and a 52-week high of C$17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10.
Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.
Featured Stories
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.