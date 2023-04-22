Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.84.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of FRU opened at C$15.09 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$11.66 and a 52-week high of C$17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

(Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.