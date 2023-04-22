Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) vs. Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Critical Analysis

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Cortexyme has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cortexyme and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 546.20%. Given Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is more favorable than Cortexyme.

This table compares Cortexyme and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.51 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $6.94 million 0.53 -$21.10 million ($7.18) -0.09

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53% Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -303.93% -168.47% -131.86%

Summary

Cortexyme beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

