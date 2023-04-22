FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Short Interest Up 9.3% in March

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,243,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,193 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $15,821,000. Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $13,297,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in FREYR Battery by 247.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,097,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $12,152,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FREY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

FREYR Battery Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FREY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.38. 1,718,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,525. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.68.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

