Function X (FX) One Day Volume Hits $353,733.19

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Function X has a market capitalization of $72.36 million and approximately $353,733.19 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000648 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Function X Profile
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
