Fundamental Research Analysts Give Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) a C$0.54 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.54 price target on Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of SSV stock opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. Southern Silver Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.34.

Get Southern Silver Exploration alerts:

About Southern Silver Exploration

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.