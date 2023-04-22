Fundamental Research Analysts Give Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) a C$0.54 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.54 price target on Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Southern Silver Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of SSV stock opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. Southern Silver Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.34.
About Southern Silver Exploration
Featured Stories
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.