FUNToken 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $528,402.69 (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One FUNToken token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $65.37 million and approximately $528,402.69 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

