FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Up 11.3% in March

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

FVCBankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 13,500 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $182,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $182,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,971 shares of company stock worth $584,226 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Residential, and Consumer Non-Residential. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes loans secured by both owners occupied and investor-owned commercial properties, including multi-family residential real estate.

