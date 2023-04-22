G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, G999 has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $2,687.05 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00039813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001236 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

