Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.34 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.12.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
