Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $127.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Generac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.92.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,165. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.50. Generac has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $299.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after buying an additional 935,076 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,790,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $59,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.