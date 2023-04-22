General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GD stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.02. 913,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,817. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.28%.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

