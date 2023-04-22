General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,780,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 30,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get General Motors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Motors Stock Performance

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,358,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,164,164. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.