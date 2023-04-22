Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,500 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 606,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $36.41 on Friday. Genesco has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $458.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Genesco had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genesco will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,827,000 after buying an additional 40,591 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 928,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,708,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 79,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 114,053 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

