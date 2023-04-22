GensoKishi Metaverse Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $232.47 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

