Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,600 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 362,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. 142,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,073. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 246.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

