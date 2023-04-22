Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 943,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.42. 134,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $586.36 million, a P/E ratio of -38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently -127.90%.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

