Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $156.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.70.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GPN opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $143.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 247.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.