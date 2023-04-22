Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 67,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the previous session’s volume of 20,538 shares.The stock last traded at $29.63 and had previously closed at $29.65.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $642.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.