Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.14. 134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF

The Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BOSS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US Founder-Run Companies index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted selection of the 100 largest US companies by market-cap with a founder or co-founder currently serving as Chief Executive Officer. BOSS was launched on Feb 13, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

