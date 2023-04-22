Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Globalink Investment by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

Shares of GLLIR remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,368. Globalink Investment has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

