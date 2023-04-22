goeasy (TSE:GSY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $111.52

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$111.52 and traded as low as C$94.28. goeasy shares last traded at C$94.35, with a volume of 47,040 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.00.

goeasy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$110.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$113.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09.

goeasy Increases Dividend

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 14.0146628 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at goeasy

In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. 23.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Featured Stories

