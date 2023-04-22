Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Gogoro Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Gogoro stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. 76,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. Gogoro has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter.
About Gogoro
Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.
