Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2023

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGRGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gogoro Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Gogoro stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. 76,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. Gogoro has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogoro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gogoro in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gogoro in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gogoro in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gogoro in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gogoro by 1,344.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gogoro

(Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.