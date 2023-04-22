Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) is SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,863,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 9.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $81,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,907.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 150,978 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,979 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 105,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,627. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $32.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $918.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

