Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,637.44

Shares of Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,637.44 ($45.01) and traded as high as GBX 3,990 ($49.38). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 3,950 ($48.88), with a volume of 5,539 shares trading hands.

Goodwin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £303.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,872.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,647.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,431.19.

Goodwin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,118.48%.

Goodwin Company Profile

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

