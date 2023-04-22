Great Waters Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 247,830 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 247,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFAT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 227,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,241. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.07.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

