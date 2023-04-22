Great Waters Wealth Management Buys Shares of 32,654 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 0.4% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.76. 2,033,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,542. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $68.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

