Great Waters Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $38,925,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,738.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,344. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,579,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,513,675. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

