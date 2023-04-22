Great Waters Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 7,817 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,708,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

