Great Waters Wealth Management Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in McKesson by 13.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,287,000 after buying an additional 137,396 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $302,630,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 11.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,824,000 after buying an additional 85,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,276,000 after buying an additional 44,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

Shares of MCK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $359.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,837. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

