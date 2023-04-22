Great Waters Wealth Management Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,999,000 after purchasing an additional 973,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,029,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,592,000 after purchasing an additional 122,123 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 215,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,985. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

