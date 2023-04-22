Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.95 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.96% and a return on equity of 2,253.33%.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $65,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,752 shares in the company, valued at $609,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 12.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 202.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 49.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Green Plains Partners

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.