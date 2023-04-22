Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

GHL has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $141.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $95.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -571.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

