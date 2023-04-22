Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,395.00

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,395 ($17.26) and traded as low as GBX 1,375.10 ($17.02). Gresham House Strategic shares last traded at GBX 1,395 ($17.26), with a volume of 4,429 shares trading hands.

Gresham House Strategic Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £63.35 million and a PE ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,395 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,395.

About Gresham House Strategic

Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.

