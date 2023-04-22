Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Update

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 975,500 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 504,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 38.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,526,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,577,000 after purchasing an additional 696,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,304,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Griffon by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 240,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 181,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Griffon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Griffon Stock Performance

GFF traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.71. 868,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.55. Griffon has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.16%.

About Griffon

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.